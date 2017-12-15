Kensington Palace Confirms Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Date

Wedding bells will ring in May!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace confirmed via a Twitter statement on Friday.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle," the Palace shared alongside a photo of the happy couple on the day they shared their engagement news.