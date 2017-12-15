Kensington Palace Confirms Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Date

Wedding bells will ring in May!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace confirmed via a Twitter statement on Friday.
"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle," the Palace shared alongside a photo of the happy couple on the day they shared their engagement news.
The couple announced their exciting engagement news last month.
"The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018," the Palace shared in a Twitter statement after confirmed the wedding plans in November. "Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding."
The exciting news comes after a very busy week for the royals. On Friday, Prince Harry represented Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer at the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst. According to Kensington Palace, the Sovereign’s Parade marks the passing out from Sandhurst of Officer Cadets who have competed the Commissioning Course.
Prince Harry, who served in the military, brought along his own medals to show cadets.
Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been attending events almost daily since the news of the engagement. On Thursday, the trio paid their respects to the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in London. And earlier in the week, Prince William and Prince Harry attended the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in London.
The royals have kept a tight schedule ahead of the holidays. They are all expected to celebrate Christmas together at Sandringham with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan is also expected to join the family this holiday.
WATCH: Meghan Markle To Spend Christmas With Prince Harry & His Family