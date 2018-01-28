Kesha Brings Down The House With Star-Studded Emotional Performance Of 'Praying' At Grammys

Kesha brought down the house with her emotional performance of her hit single, "Praying" at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Kesha showed her support for the #MeToo movement as she sang alongside fellow female artists, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels. The group of famous women, who all wore white, were joined onstage by a chorus of women to support Kesha as she powered through the soaring ballad. The performance began a capella, putting a particular emphasis on the touching lyrics. The group then moved forward on the stage and dazzled with their vocals, with Kesha taking center stage.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kesha (C) performs with Cyndi Lauper (L) and Camila Cabello (R) onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Getty Images)
She closed the performance in tears with the bevy of women hugging her and sharing their support. The powerful song was the perfect comeback performance for the 30-year-old singer who has her own #MeToo story. Janelle Monae introduced the performance with a rousing speech about the Time's Up movement and the need to put an end to abuse in the music industry.
"Praying" is Kesha's first song off her album "Rainbow." It is her first album in five years following a years-long legal battle with her former record producer Dr. Luke. Kesha alleges that Dr. Luke verbally and sexually abused her. Dr. Luke has denied all claims.
Kesha was unable to put out a new album after a New York judge barred her from being released from her contract with his Sony imprint, Kemosabe. Dr. Luke has since been let go from Kemosabe, which resulted in Kesha releasing "Rainbow" in August 2017.