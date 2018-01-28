Kesha Brings Down The House With Star-Studded Emotional Performance Of 'Praying' At Grammys

Kesha brought down the house with her emotional performance of her hit single, "Praying" at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday.



Kesha showed her support for the #MeToo movement as she sang alongside fellow female artists, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels. The group of famous women, who all wore white, were joined onstage by a chorus of women to support Kesha as she powered through the soaring ballad. The performance began a capella, putting a particular emphasis on the touching lyrics. The group then moved forward on the stage and dazzled with their vocals, with Kesha taking center stage.

