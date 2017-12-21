Kevin Hart Celebrates His Son Kenzo Being 1 Month Old In Adorable Snap!

Kevin Hart is definitely a doting dad.
The "Jumanji" star shared an adorable photo where he is snuggled up next to his baby son, Kenzo, in honor of the little guy turning 1 month old! Kevin hart has his chin rested on little Kenzo's head and is looking into the camera.
"My little man is a Month old today....Love you to pieces baby Zo. #Harts #MeAndMyYoungestMiniMe #FatherOfThree #Blessed .... @enikonhart with the photo cred," he wrote alongside the snap.
Kevin hasn't been shy about how much he's enjoying having a baby in the house. In several snaps he's gushed about his wife, Eniko, and what a wonderful mother she is. He and, Eniko, welcomed their son on November 21. Kevin shared the news on Instagram at the time and wrote, "God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts."
Baby Kenzo is Hart's third child. Kenzo joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, Kevin's children from a previous marriage.
How cute are Kevin's dad snaps?