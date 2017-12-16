Kevin Hart Shows Off First Family Christmas Card With Baby Kenzo

Kevin Hart is ready for a holiday worthy of box office gold.
The comedy superstar shared a sweet and funny look at his family's Christmas card on Friday, which features him posing alongside his wife and three kids in a mock movie poster.
The fivesome is pictured against a snowy backdrop and dressed in black-tie garb, with "Happy Holidays From the Harts" written below them as a faux film title.
Everyone's name is given star billing above their photo, with Kevin's son, Hendrix, getting the top spot over his famous dad. Kevin and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are also cradling their newborn boy, Kenzo, who looks adorable while taking a snooze in front of the camera.
'Tis must be the season for looking dapper at the Hart household, as Kevin shared another photo on Saturday of him and Hendrix in their respective tuxes posing at the bottom of a double staircase.
A Christmas tree with golden trimmings can be seen behind them, along with festive decorations adorning the banisters. Kenzo appears to be in peaceful slumber once again, resting in Kevin's arms.
The 3-week-old isn't always ready for glam time, though.
Earlier this week, Kevin joked with Access at the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" premiere about a trick he's learned to avoid disaster during diaper duty.
Watch the hilarious exchange below!
-- Erin Biglow