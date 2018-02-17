Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over BF Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is so in love!

The pregnant reality star took to Instagram on Friday to gush about her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

She posted a cute picture where they are both seen touching her belly while they stand in front of balloons that say "I heart U."

“When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before” Thank you my love ❤️

""When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before" Thank you my love," she captioned the sweet photo.

The couple is currently expecting their first child together.

And Koko isn't the only Kardashian family member to have exciting baby news recently.

Khlo-money's sis Kylie welcomed her first baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

The cosmetics mogul shared that her little one's name is Stormi Webster in a sweet Instagram post on Feb. 6.

stormi ????????

King Kylie also posted a video called "To Our Daughter" on YouTube on Feb 4.

In it, she documents her pregnancy journey, sharing images of her friends and family as well as video of her pregnancy belly.

-- Stephanie Swaim

