Khloé Kardashian Hides Her Baby Bump At The Airport

The reportedly pregnant reality star was spotted at LAX on Friday, and she was sporting an oversized camo coat that hid her belly.
The "Revenge Body" star, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, later ditched the coat and changed into a large oversized black hoodie.
She has yet to officially announce that she's pregnant. But according to People, she's going to be having a baby boy in 2018.
(Getty Images)
Also, a source shared with the mag about how Khloe is excited about being a mom.
"This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves," the source told People.
(Getty Images)
"Everyone is over the moon for them both."
Khloé's sister Kim is also expecting. Her third child is on the way via surrogate.
And, Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.
There have been rumors that she might be having a little girl!
-- Stephanie Swaim