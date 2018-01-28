Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Far Along She Is In Her Pregnancy

Khloé Kardashian is nearly 7 months along in her pregnancy.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed the news on Twitter as she responded to fans after first tweeting about feeling her baby kicking away.
"kick kick kick," she wrote, adding a baby emoji. "exciting."
"I'm 7 months on Tuesday," she tweeted later.
The mom-to-be told one fan she is "super excited" to become a mom.
And she is enjoying those new pregnancy moments.
"At first it was such an interesting feeling but now I look forward to it so much! I feel so lucky," she wrote adding heart emojis.
Late last year, Khloé confirmed she and beau Tristan Thompson are expecting.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby," she wrote on Instagram last December.
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," she added. "Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"
She is due in April.
-- Jolie Lash