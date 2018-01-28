Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Far Along She Is In Her Pregnancy

Late last year, Khloé confirmed she and beau Tristan Thompson are expecting.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby," she wrote on Instagram last December.

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," she added. "Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"



She is due in April.