Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Look Loved Up At NBA All-Stars Dinner

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a fun date night!
The couple attended an NBC All-Star Weekend event on Saturday, and looked super in love as Tristan cradled KoKo's baby bump.
The couple hit up Klutch Sports Group's "The Game Is Every-Thing" dinner party at Beauty & Essex on Saturday where they happily posed for some pictures.
(Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group/Jerritt Clark)
If Khloé has any pregnancy cravings, the event delivered quite a feast including kale and apple salads, tandoori spiced chicken, glazed Atlantic salmon and filet mignon.
Khlo-money opted to dress in a tight black dress and long black coat, while Tristan rocked some dark jeans, a crisp white shirt and a black sparkly jacket.
(Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group/Jerritt Clark)
Other attendees at the star-studded event included Lebron James, Kevin Hart, and Michael B. Jordan.
-- Stephanie Swaim