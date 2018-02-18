Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Look Loved Up At NBA All-Stars Dinner

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a fun date night!

The couple attended an NBC All-Star Weekend event on Saturday, and looked super in love as Tristan cradled KoKo's baby bump.

The couple hit up Klutch Sports Group's "The Game Is Every-Thing" dinner party at Beauty & Essex on Saturday where they happily posed for some pictures.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend the Klutch Sports Group "The Game Is Every-Thing" Dinner presented by Remy Martin

(Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group/Jerritt Clark)

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Was 'The One' Very Quickly

If Khloé has any pregnancy cravings, the event delivered quite a feast including kale and apple salads, tandoori spiced chicken, glazed Atlantic salmon and filet mignon.

Khlo-money opted to dress in a tight black dress and long black coat, while Tristan rocked some dark jeans, a crisp white shirt and a black sparkly jacket.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend the Klutch Sports Group "The Game Is Every-Thing" Dinner presented by Remy Martin

(Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group/Jerritt Clark)

READ: Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over BF Tristan Thompson

Other attendees at the star-studded event included Lebron James, Kevin Hart, and Michael B. Jordan.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News