Kim Cattrall Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker In Searing Instagram Post: 'You Are Not My Friend'

Cattrall revealed on Monday that her brother had passed away days after he'd gone missing in Alberta, Canada. Parker, along with fellow "SATC" alum Cynthia Nixon, shared their sympathies with heartfelt comments on Cattrall's Instagram announcement.

"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx," Parker wrote.

Cattrall concluded her newest post with a link to a New York Post article from October about the rumored "mean-girls culture" on the "SATC" set.

The tension between Cattrall and Parker reignited last fall, following reports that Cattrall had sunk production for a third "SATC" movie, which she has repeatedly denied.