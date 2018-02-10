Kim Cattrall Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker In Searing Instagram Post: 'You Are Not My Friend'

Kim Cattrall did not mince words when sending a new public message to Sarah Jessica Parker.
The actress blasted her former "Sex and the City" co-star in a searing Instagram post on Saturday, accusing Parker of capitalizing on the recent death of Cattrall's brother.
"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time, @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall's note read.
She detailed her thoughts in a lengthy caption also directed at Parker.
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona," Cattrall continued.
Cattrall revealed on Monday that her brother had passed away days after he'd gone missing in Alberta, Canada. Parker, along with fellow "SATC" alum Cynthia Nixon, shared their sympathies with heartfelt comments on Cattrall's Instagram announcement.
"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx," Parker wrote.
Cattrall concluded her newest post with a link to a New York Post article from October about the rumored "mean-girls culture" on the "SATC" set.
The tension between Cattrall and Parker reignited last fall, following reports that Cattrall had sunk production for a third "SATC" movie, which she has repeatedly denied.
"The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016," she tweeted back in September.
Cattrall told Piers Morgan for ITV's "Life Stories" in October that she and her "Sex and the City" castmates have "never been friends" outside of their working relationship, and that Parker "could have been nicer" amid the newest sequel fallout.
In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" earlier this month, Parker said she was "just heartbroken" over Cattrall's comments.
On Wednesday, Cattrall took to Instagram and thanked her "friends, family and #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support" following her brother's death.
-- Erin Biglow