Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen & More Hit Up Ellen DeGeneres' All-Star Birthday Bash

Ellen DeGeneres is going to have a hard time topping this year's birthday festivities!
The comedian and talk show host turned 60 on Jan. 26, and has kept the milestone celebration going with the help of her celebrity friends.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the stars on hand to ring in Ellen's big day at an A-list bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The power couples posed for multiple photos at the event and documented the fun on social media, with pregnant Chrissy showing off her baby bump in a bold red gown.
Olivia Munn also shared a slew of pics with fellow partygoers including Jennifer Aniston, while Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram Story to wish Ellen a happy bday in a funny photo which she joked she doesn't even remember.
(Instagram)
However, only Meghan Trainor seemed to get camera time with the guest of honor herself, and raved about what a blast she and fiancé Daryl Sabara had with Ellen.
"THE coolest night of our entire lives," Meghan gushed, captioning a silly snap of her and Ellen mugging together.
Ellen got the party started earlier this month on her daytime talk show, as guests from Aniston to Michelle Obama stopped by to wish her well. Sofia Vergara also brought the laughs as she poked good-natured fun at Ellen facing a new decade, but it was Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi who brought the tears.
A special two-hour episode of "Ellen" featured Portia surprising her longtime love with a heartfelt gift that honored Ellen's longtime devotion to animals and wildlife preservation.
Could Ellen and her squad set #birthdaygoals any higher?
-- Erin Biglow