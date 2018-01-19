Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Lamar Odom, Bares All On Instagram

(Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian continues to be uncensored on social media … literally.
The 37-year-old mom of three took to Twitter on Thursday to clap back at Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
During a TV appearance on "Mancave" – a new late night show on BET – the former NBA star threw some serious shade at his ex, saying he knew his marriage was over "when she was on her second or third NBA player."
After seeing Lamar's diss on Twitter, Kim kicked it into big sister mode and came to Khloe's defense. "Or second or third brothel," she tweeted back – referencing Lamar's drug overdose at the Love Ranch South brothel in 2015.
Kim's savage response sent social media aflame, even leaving pal Chrissy Teigen hilariously shook.
Lesson learned – if you can't keep up with the Kardashians, you better not mess with them. Later Thursday night, the social media queen continued her reign by baring all in a sexy, nude Instagram photo.
"Night cap," she simply captioned the steamy pic.
Kim leaves little to the imagination, barely pixelating her breasts in the snap. The hot pic comes just days after she welcomed her third child via gestational surrogate with her husband, Kanye West.
That's one hot momma!
