Kim Kardashian Explains Where Her Christmas Posts Went

Kim Kardashian is bringing back her old Instagram vibe!

The reality star shared 25 Kardashian holiday card posts on her Instagram on the days leading up to Christmas.

But fans noticed that recently, all the posts have disappeared.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Twitter to explain where all the posts went

"Was always the plan. I archieved them so my Instagram feed vibe is back," she tweeted.

She did post one more holiday photo that looked more similar to her typical Instagram aesthetic on Saturday: a snap with her hubby Kanye and their kids, Saint and North.

"Happy Holidays," the caption reads.

Happy Holidays

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

-- Stephanie Swaim

