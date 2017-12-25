Kim Kardashian Gets Pregnant Khloé To Show Off Her Baby Bump At Christmas Party

Khloé Kardashian is bumpin' for the holidays!

The pregnant reality star dazzled at mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party on Sunday night, adorning her growing baby belly in a silver gown dripping with flapper-inspired fringe.

Her sister Kim teased fans with a candid Snapchat video from the festivities, in which she got Khloé to show off her mom-to-be figure.