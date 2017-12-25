Kim Kardashian Gets Pregnant Khloé To Show Off Her Baby Bump At Christmas Party

Khloé Kardashian is bumpin' for the holidays!
The pregnant reality star dazzled at mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party on Sunday night, adorning her growing baby belly in a silver gown dripping with flapper-inspired fringe.
Her sister Kim teased fans with a candid Snapchat video from the festivities, in which she got Khloé to show off her mom-to-be figure.
"I know what you guys all really want to see," Kim said, just before the camera panned down to capture Khloé putting her hand on her bump.
The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and announced the happy news on Instagram last week, calling her pregnancy "my greatest dream realized."
Other celebrity guests at Kris' Christmas Eve event included Christina Aguilera, Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson and Toni Braxton, but other partygoers may have stolen the show. Kim's kids North and Saint, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, all posed for adorable pics and vids with their famous family.
We can't wait to see Khloé's little one make their holiday debut at next year's bash!
-- Erin Biglow