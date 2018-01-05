Kim Kardashian Goes Topless In Sultry Instagram Pic

Kim Kardashian knows how to get hearts racing in the morning – with a sexy topless pic on Instagram!

The 37-year-old momma greeted her 105 million Instagram followers with this NSFW post Friday morning.

Rise & Grind

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 "Rise & grind," she captioned the snap.

Kim shows off her flat tummy and curves, wearing just a white thong on her luxurious white sheets. The stunning media mogul is also back to rocking her signature black hair after sporting a platinum wig throughout December.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It's the first saucy snap that Kim has shared in the new year. The last time she shared a topless pic with her fans was in September 2017, when she revealed a snap from her Mert and Marcus book.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Who needs caffeine when you can just follow Kim?

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News