Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Announce Baby No. 3's Name -- Chicago West

Welcome to the world, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian announced the name of her third child with husband, Kanye West, in a statement on her app on Friday. Kim revealed the baby girl's name is Chicago. Little Chicago was born on January 15, 2018, at 12:47 am and weighed in at 7lbs, 6oz.

The baby's name is certainly special. Kanye grew up in Chicago and according to People, the pair let their daughter, North West, help with the naming of the baby.

The little girl will be nicknamed, Chi, which is pronounced "shy" Auntie Khloe Kardashian revealed on Twitter.