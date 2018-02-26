Kim Kardashian Shares First Instagram Photo Of Chicago West — And She's Adorable!

Little Chicago seems to have her mama's eyes and dark hair. We can't get over how incredible her little eyelashes are.

The adorable mother-daughter pic comes just a little more than a month after Chicago was born via surrogate. Kim and hubby Kanye West announced Chicago's arrival in January and shared details about her name and weight on Kim's app in late January.

Chicago also made a very brief appearance in the video Kylie Jenner shared when she announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kim has shared tons of updates about Chicago and teased who she looks more alike, but she's yet to share an official photo of little Chi until now on Instagram.

How cute is the baby's Instagram debut?







