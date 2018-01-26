Kimora Lee Simmons Breaks Her Silence On Rape Allegations Against Ex-Husband Russell Simmons

Kimora and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009 and share two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons, 18 and Aoki Lee Simmons, 15. She has since married Tim Leissner and they share a son, Wolfe. Kimorra also has a son, Kenzo, from her previous relationship with Djimon Hounsou.

Kimora's statement comes after numerous women have accused Russell, 60, of rape or sexual assault, with the most recent being two women who filed claims on Wednesday. One of the women, Jennifer Jarosik, claimed Russell sexually assaulted her in his Beverly Hills home.

Her lawyer, Perry Wander, released a statement to NBC, saying, "It's time that the hip hop industry face the music and recognize that the deep rooted history of misogyny and discrimination against women in the music industry has to an end. #TimesUp. The only way to obtain justice in this case is for Mr. Simmons to make restitution to my client."

Simmons has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and released a statement to Access on January 24.

"This allegation is absolutely untrue. I look forward to having my day in court - where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known. In the meantime, please understand that I will not litigate this matter in the media. I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing," Russel wrote.

"These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual. I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described," the music mogul wrote in part.

"I have conducted my life with a message of peace and love. Although I have been candid about how I have lived in books and interviews detailing my flaws, I will not accept responsibility for what I have not done," Russell continued.

Russell has stepped away from his business and charities over the past months and maintains that all of his relationships have been "consensual."

