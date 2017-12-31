Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Kylie Jenner's Absence In New Holiday Photo

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to have some holiday fun!
The reality star shared a new Christmas photo on Saturday that features Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, North West, Penelope Disick and Khloe Kardashian, who's rocking her baby bump!
Noticeably absent is Kylie Jenner, who's reportedly expecting her first child.
Kourt seemingly made fun of her sister's absence in the photo's caption.
"When you can't find the rest of the family for the photo," she wrote.
This isn't the first holiday photo Kylie has opted out of. The makeup mogul also didn't appear in any of the 25 Kardashian Christmas cards that were posted by Kim throughout December.
Besides Kylie, other family members that aren't shown in Kourt's new photo include Rob and Dream Kardashian, Kanye and Saint West and Kourt’s own sons, Mason and Reign Disick.
Kylie still has yet to publicly confirm that she's pregnant.
-- Stephanie Swaim