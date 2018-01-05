Kourtney Kardashian Posts Romantic Snap With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is in love, and not afraid to show it!

The 38-year-old mom of three posted a romantic snap with boyfriend Younes Bendjima to Instagram on Thursday.

dancing by the moon

"Dancing by the moon," she captioned the pic.

Younes is seen dipping his girl in her backyard in front of trees dripping in beautiful Christmas lights.

The two also shared a sweet moment on her Instagram story, where they are seen slow-dancing together.

"2018. Keep it 90's R&B," she wrote on the snap.

Kourt has been dating the 24-year-old Algerian model since December 2016. The pair hasn't been shy about their fiery romance – Kourt and Younes packed on the PDA during a trip Paris Fashion Week last October.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Haider Ackermann show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 30, 2017 in Paris

While Kourtney has been moving on from ex Scott Disick with Younes, the self-proclaimed Lord has been cozying up to Sofia Richie, 19.

