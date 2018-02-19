Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Outweighs Her Son Mason By Just 36 Pounds

Kourtney
Kardashian is living proof that fierce things come in small packages.
The reality star revealed in a deleted scene from Sunday's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that she weighs just 98 pounds – and her oldest son Mason is quickly catching up!
Kourtney's sister Khloé got the conversation started, when she brought up Kourtney's petite frame while the two were hanging out with pal Simon Gebrelul.
"You know she's 97 pounds?" Khloé asked Simon, after Kourtney mentioned having just gone for a run in the sweltering heat.
"Guess what?" the mom of three fired back. "I gained a pound. I'm 98."
To add a point of reference, Kourtney brought up her 8-year-old's growing size.
"You know Mason is 62 [pounds]?" she asked.
It's not the first time Kourtney has openly discussed her weight. Following the birth of her youngest child, Reign, in December 2014, the 38-year-old shared an Instagram photo of a scale reading 116 pounds – but assured fans that she was keeping her post-baby body journey healthy.
"I'm 5 feet tall, so everyone relax," she wrote in her caption.
Fitness is a staple in Kourt's lifestyle, and it shows.
Earlier this month, she put her toned figure on full display in a barely-there white bikini while vacationing in Punta de Mita, Mexico.
If you've got it, flaunt it!
-- Erin Biglow