Kris Jenner Responds To Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement: 'God Is So Good!'

Kris Jenner is one excited grandma!
Shortly after Khloé Kardashian finally announced her pregnancy on social media, the Kardashian momager responded to her daughter's post on Instagram.
"God is so good!" 61-year-old Kris wrote on Thursday. "I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!"
The Good American co-founder confirmed she's expecting her first child with
boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Wednesday following months of speculation.
Khloé shared a lengthy caption on Instagram about her baby joy along with a photo of her bare baby bump.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen," Khloé wrote. "Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"
"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤❤❤," Khloé added.
The NBA player responded to his girlfriend's emotional post with a sweet message of his own.
"My love, Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel. One of the best moments in my life. I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Every day I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional forever and ever amen," he wrote.
The Kardashian family surely has a lot to celebrate this holiday season!
In addition to Khloé's pregnancy, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third baby via surrogate and Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant with her first child.
Bring on the babies!