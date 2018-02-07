Kylie Jenner Breaks Beyoncé's Instagram Record With Stormi Debut

Kylie Jenner's big baby name reveal caused a social media storm!
The 20-year-old makeup mogul shared the first picture of her newborn daughter on Tuesday and revealed her name – Stormi Webster.
Kylie's snap of the baby girl holding on to her perfectly manicured thumb has already become Instagram's most-liked photo of all time with nearly 14 million likes in less than 24 hours.
Stormi's social media debut topped soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo's baby announcement, which has amassed 11.3 million likes since November 2017.
The newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family has proven to be even more popular than Beyoncé's babies. Queen Bey's pregnancy announcement was bumped down to the third-most liked pic on Instagram with 11.2 million likes.
No one was more excited about the news than Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, who wrote "Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!!"
"Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi," she continued.
Celebrity pals like Millie Bobby Brown and Bella Hadid also showed the post some love – leaving sweet comments on the pic.
Looks like fans can't wait to "Keep Up" with Kylie and baby Stormi!