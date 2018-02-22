Kylie Jenner Debuts Stormi-Inspired Makeup Kollection

A storm is brewing over at Kylie Cosmetics.
Kylie Jenner debuted her latest makeup collection on Instagram Story Thursday – and it's inspired by none other than daughter Stormi Webster.
"Before I open my newest collection, I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background," she said in a vid. "I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy, and right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me."
The 20-year-old mogul went on to reveal ten new products in her growing beauty empire – including lipsticks, eye shadow palettes and liquid eye glitters – all packaged with electrifying lightning patterns. Its shades range from stark blacks to pastel pinks, evocative of the passing of a storm.
Who knew Kylie was such an inspired entrepeneur?
The two new palettes, fittingly dubbed "Calm Before The Storm" and "Eye Of The Storm", both appear to be tributes to her baby girl. Kylie gave the shades sweet names like "Starbaby," "Heaven Sent" and "Little Wonder" in Stormi's honor. Too cute!
Three new lipsticks are also set to be released featuring a new matte formula.
Nightfall – a bewitching black shade – is perfect for making a dramatic statement, or for living out your emo girl fantasy. The reality star also revealed two new nudes in Cosmic and Nova.
Kylie is introducing an insane amount of sparkle with her new liquid eye glitters. These new duos are sure to brighten up any look with their shimmering, metallic glimmer. She even modeled the new products in a stunning selfie.
Will you be picking up baby Stormi's first collection, dolls?!