Kylie Jenner Debuts Stormi-Inspired Makeup Kollection

A storm is brewing over at Kylie Cosmetics.



Kylie Jenner debuted her latest makeup collection on Instagram Story Thursday – and it's inspired by none other than daughter Stormi Webster.

"Before I open my newest collection, I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background," she said in a vid. "I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy, and right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me."