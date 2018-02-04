Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Congrats to King Kylie!
The reality star finally confirmed her pregnancy and shared that she welcomed her first chid with Travis Scott, a baby girl, on Feb. 1.
The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a long post on Sunday, where she revealed why she kept her pregnancy such a secret.
(YouTube)
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. i knew my baby would feel stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," the post begins.
"pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding," the post concludes.
Kylie also shared a touching video on YouTube, which reveals the baby's father is rapper Travis Scott.
The video also shows footage from Kylie's baby shower, some sonograms and many more behind-the-scenes looks at her pregnancy journey!
At the very end of the sweet video, viewers get a glimpse at the little girl's arm and leg, and it is revealed she was born weighing 8lbs, 9oz.
Congrats to Kylie and Travis!
-- Stephanie Swaim