Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Snap Of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares another glimpse at her adorable daughter, Stormi!
The 20-year-old reality star posted a precious video of her little girl to Snapchat on Sunday and showed just how sweet of a momma she has become.
"Mommy's cute little toes," she murmurs in the background as she holds her baby's feet. And of course Kylie shows off her perfect pink manicure in the snap too!
Though Kylie has yet to post a full picture of baby Stormi, the makeup mogul previously revealed that her little girl looks a lot like her.
Responding to a fan on Twitter last week, the "Life of Kylie" star wrote "She looks just like me when I was a baby."
Motherhood isn't slowing King Kylie down either – she's still hard at work expanding her cosmetics empire. The young entrepreneur revealed a new Stormi-inspired makeup collection will be available for sale on February 28.
Good luck "Keeping Up" with Kylie and baby Stormi!