Kylie Jenner's Cosmetic Facilities Are Shut Down Due To The Fires In Southern California

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics facility was shut down due to the Southern California fires.
The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram shared the news on Sunday on their Insta story.
"Hi guys, we have been significantly impacted by the wild fires in Southern California, and had to temporarily shut down our facility to ensure the safety of our staff," the post began.
"The impact of the fires has meant that many of our staff members have been evacuated from their homes, and have to relocate their families. Those who weren't evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out," the post continued.
"Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone's patience and support. We will continue to keep you updated! Xo," the post concluded.
Kylie hasn't publicly commented on the news.
