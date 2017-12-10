Kylie Jenner's Cosmetic Facilities Are Shut Down Due To The Fires In Southern California

"The impact of the fires has meant that many of our staff members have been evacuated from their homes, and have to relocate their families. Those who weren't evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out," the post continued.

"Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members. Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone's patience and support. We will continue to keep you updated! Xo," the post concluded.