Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Welcomes Twins With Husband Chris Tyrell

Hillary captioned the snap, "Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins."

The 31-year-old singer has not revealed the names of her little ones just yet, but we're sure the family is thrilled to be a family of five! The pair are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, Eisele.

Hillary announced the exciting news that she had two babies on the way in August on Instagram.

"We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive," she wrote alongside a collage of pictures. "It's truly a miracle. Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility."

Congratulations to the whole family!

