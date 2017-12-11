Lady Gaga Dresses As A 'Naughty Elf' For Her Haus of Gaga Holiday Party

Lady Gaga is officially getting into the holiday spirit!
Mother Monster went on an Instagram spree on Sunday and posted photos from her Haus of Gaga holiday party with her sister Natali Germanotta. The two sisters rocked extremely festive outfits. Gaga dressed up as Santa's naughty elf and donned pointy ears, a green corset leotard, striped socks and block boots, and snowflakes in her hair. Her sister, Natali was Mistress Claus and rocked a sexy Santa ensemble.
Lady Gaga tweeted out a photo of herself and Natali in their costumes with an inspiring message.
"Happy Holidays from the Germanotta sisters and the #HausOfGaga. Mrs. Claus and Mistress Claus. Can't we all just get along."
Gaga continued to share photos from the night with her Haus of Gaga squad.
"Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga. We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears!"
The "Perfect Illusion" singer couldn't help but show off her costume on the gram — and let's face it, she was bringing a lot of holiday cheer.
"Are you on the naughty or nice list this year?" the 31-year-old captioned another one of her photos.
Our goal for next year: Get invited to Lady Gaga's holiday party!
-- Kevin Zelman