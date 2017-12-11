Lady Gaga Dresses As A 'Naughty Elf' For Her Haus of Gaga Holiday Party

Lady Gaga is officially getting into the holiday spirit!

Mother Monster went on an Instagram spree on Sunday and posted photos from her Haus of Gaga holiday party with her sister Natali Germanotta. The two sisters rocked extremely festive outfits. Gaga dressed up as Santa's naughty elf and donned pointy ears, a green corset leotard, striped socks and block boots, and snowflakes in her hair. Her sister, Natali was Mistress Claus and rocked a sexy Santa ensemble.

Lady Gaga tweeted out a photo of herself and Natali in their costumes with an inspiring message.