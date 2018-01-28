Lady Gaga Makes Lightning-Quick Outfit Change At 2018 Grammys: See The Transformation!

Leave it to Lady Gaga to drop two stunning Grammy looks in one!

The pop superstar wowed on the red carpet before Sunday's awards in New York City, posing for photographers in a custom Armani Privé ball gown with a dramatic silhouette and seemingly endless train.

Her skirt featured a center slit that gave onlookers a peek at a black lace catsuit underneath, but everyone got a much better look during the show at Madison Square Garden when she ditched the bottom half of her outfit altogether!