Lady Gaga Makes Lightning-Quick Outfit Change At 2018 Grammys: See The Transformation!

Leave it to Lady Gaga to drop two stunning Grammy looks in one!
The pop superstar wowed on the red carpet before Sunday's awards in New York City, posing for photographers in a custom Armani Privé ball gown with a dramatic silhouette and seemingly endless train.
Her skirt featured a center slit that gave onlookers a peek at a black lace catsuit underneath, but everyone got a much better look during the show at Madison Square Garden when she ditched the bottom half of her outfit altogether!
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Gaga went sleek and sexy for the rest of the night, keeping on her mile-high platform boots while mingling with fellow guests in the audience. The sheer, figure-hugging garment made quite the statement on its own, but the singer also upped the ante with her makeup, trading the nude lip she sported on the red carpet for a bolder red.
She topped her new look with a black fedora, but kept one important accessory in between her quick style change – the white rose pin she wore on her shoulder in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.
(Getty Images)
Mother Monster never fails to slay the fashion game!
-- Erin Biglow