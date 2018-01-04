Lady Gaga, P!nk & More To Perform At 60th Grammy Awards

(The Recording Academy)
Music's biggest night just got even bigger!
The Recording Academy has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga, P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town will perform live from Madison Square Garden during the show's broadcast.
To celebrate the Grammys returning to New York after 15 years, "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt is tapped to perform a classic from "West Side Story" in a special Broadway tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Grammy winner Patti LuPone will also perform her iconic hit, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina."
The Recording Academy confirms that Lady Gaga will perform a track from her critically acclaimed album, "Joanne." Gaga scored a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance her hit single "Million Reasons."
The 60th Grammy Awards air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 28.