Lady Gaga Wows In Black Lace Ball Gown & Bodysuit Combo At 2018 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga always knows how to make an entrance!

The music superstar shut it down on the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night, turning up in a bold look fit for pop royalty.

Gaga posed for photos in a black ball gown with layered waist details, a dramatic extended train and center slit to reveal her sheer lace bodysuit underneath for a sexy vibe. Delicate sparkles throughout the look added extra glam on music's biggest night. As Mother Monster twisted and turned for photographers, the stunning train wrapped around her for even more drama.