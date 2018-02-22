Lamar Odom: 'Khloé Kardashian Will Be A Great Mom Because She Took Care Of Me' For So Many Years

The 38-year-old star said he was also grateful to have his ex-wife by his side when he first woke up from a coma in 2015 after he suffered an accidental drug overdose at Love Ranch in Nevada.

"I remember how good it felt. Actually I didn't really remember what happened. When I first woke up, I couldn't talk or walk, so I was really scared, but I was happy to see her. I tried to talk, but I couldn’t. I tried to tell her how much I loved her," Lamar shared.

Lamar said the time following his near-death experience was definitely a time of reflection, recovery and rebirth. And looking back, while he knew he needed to take time to focus on his health and his recovery, there was a certain part of him that may have wished he could have won Khloé back.

"I just lost a really close friend in a car accident. His name was Rasual Butler and he was 38 years old and so you just realize how thin that line between life and death [is]. I mean, I was just talking to him and [then] seeing him in his coffin…that could have been my funeral," he shared. "This is the rebirth. I am here to stay. I am healthy. I am a fighter. You learn a lot about yourself when you go down those dark alleys."

Despite his rough patches and his difficult split from Khloé, Lamar had nothing but good things to say about his former family and says he misses his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, a lot.

"I miss her a lot. She helped us get married in 30 days. She was the reason that went down."

Lamar definitely has his own exciting career moves ahead. He revealed to Access that he is working on a tell-all book, a clothing line and a potential return to reality TV.

