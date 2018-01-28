Lana Del Rey Wears Eye-Catching Headpiece At 2018 Grammy Awards

Lana Del Rey is ready for a starry night at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
The singer arrived on the red carpet with an eye-catching headpiece at Sunday's show in New York City. Lana adorned her locks with a series of silver stars that hung above her loose, center-parted brunette mane like a suspended crown.
She kept the rest of her look relatively understated, in a nude, boho-inspired Gucci gown with beaded sparkles and a thigh-high slit.
(Getty Images)
Lana also added a white rose corsage to her look as a nod to the #MeToo movement, following the likes of other music stars including Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson.
(Getty Images)
Lana may be known for her brooding sound, but she had reason to smile for photographers – her "Lust For Life" is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's Grammys.
She's up against pretty formidable competition, including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Imagine Dragons.
-- Erin Biglow