Lana Del Rey Wears Eye-Catching Headpiece At 2018 Grammy Awards

Lana Del Rey is ready for a starry night at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The singer arrived on the red carpet with an eye-catching headpiece at Sunday's show in New York City. Lana adorned her locks with a series of silver stars that hung above her loose, center-parted brunette mane like a suspended crown.

She kept the rest of her look relatively understated, in a nude, boho-inspired Gucci gown with beaded sparkles and a thigh-high slit.