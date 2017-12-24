'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Continues Its Dominance Over The Movie Galaxy

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is continuing its dominance over the movie galaxy as expected, outpacing three new releases. The eighth installment in the Disney-owned space saga is expected to add another nearly $69 million to its coffers over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Sony's adventure caper "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" debuted in second place with $34 million. A pair of critically panned new musicals followed: Universal's "Pitch Perfect 3" opened in third place with $20.4 million and Fox's "The Greatest Showman" debuted in fourth with $8.6 million.

These three new releases collectively earned less than "The Last Jedi" since opening on Friday.