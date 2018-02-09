'Law & Order: SVU' Cast Write Emotional Goodbyes After Raúl Esparza Leaves The Show

Olivia Benson is saying goodbye to another member of her crew on "Law & Order: SVU" this week!



SPOILERS AHEAD:

The "Law & Order: SVU" cast penned sweet farewells on social media this week after Raúl Esparza's Rafael Barba left the NBC crime series after six seasons playing a beloved member of the District Attorney's office. Esparza first appeared as Assistant District Attorney Barba on season 14 on a recurring basis and was made a series regular in season 15.

In Thursday's episode, he was faced with the dilemma of turning off life support for a brain dead child and he's later tried for murder and found not guilty. A conflicted Barba decides to leave his job at the DA's office and not even Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) could convince him to stay.

The cast and crew unloaded their emotions about Esparza's exit on Twitter late Thursday…