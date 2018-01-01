Lin-Manuel Miranda Reflects On Writing 'Hamilton' On New Year's Eve In 2011

Lin-Manuel Miranda hasn't forgotten where he came from.

The actor shared a post on Sunday where he reflected on his New Year's Eve in 2011, when he was writing "Hamilton."

"It's very hard to write battle raps between Jefferson and Hamilton when you're nowhere near as smart as the people for whom you are writing. The hamster in the hamster wheel that runs my fevered brain needs a drink," the photo he shared read, which was originally posted on Dec. 31, 2011.