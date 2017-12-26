Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals His Beloved Abuela Mundi Passed Away On Christmas Morning

Lin-Manuel Miranda is grieving a devastating loss this holiday season.
The "Hamilton" creator's beloved Abuela Mundi passed away on Christmas morning. Miranda shared the sad news with his Twitter followers on Monday, and included a series of black-and-white photos in his post to honor her memory.
Two of the shots showed Mundi cradling Miranda's son, Sebastian, while another pictured him lying beside her in a hospital bed.
While Mundi wasn't Miranda's biological grandmother, on Tuesday the Pulitzer Prize winner tweeted a link to a 2007 essay he penned for Broadway.com in which he explained why Mundi was such an important figure in his life and family.
Miranda wrote at the time that Mundi had cared not only for his father as a boy, but looked after him throughout his own childhood as well. He went on to craft a character inspired by her for his breakthrough musical "In The Heights."
In 2015, Miranda joked on Twitter that Mundi wasn't pleased with her character inspiration and that he hoped she would have a warmer reception toward "Hamilton."
Miranda might have more loving memories to share in the near future. The 37-year-old hinted on Monday that a longer tribute is on the way.
But for now, he's taking the time he needs to heal.
"I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit," he tweeted.
Following his announcement, Miranda changed his Twitter profile photo to a shot of his late Abuela.
