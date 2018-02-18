Lindsey Vonn Responds To Twitter Trolls After Failing To Medal In The Super-G

Lindsey Vonn is brushing off the haters.
Vonn hit the slopes at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday, but failed to win a medal in the super-G race.
Following the race, Twitter erupted with trolls coming after her, with many tweets surrounding comments Vonn made about President Trump last year.
(Getty Images)
The tweets had a negative connotation, and included comments that said Vonn is an "embarrassment" and "obnoxious."
But why is the Twitterverse so upset at the skier? Last year she criticized Donald Trump in an interview with CNN, saying she would "absolutely not" go to the White House if she won gold.
Former soccer star Julie Foudy took to Twitter on Saturday to show some support for Vonn.
"I just spent the last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become," she wrote.
Lindsey quote tweeted Julie's message and shared how she's feeling.
"It's ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me their loss I guess... Thank you for the support," she wrote.
"Tomorrow is another day and another opportunity to become better. Goodnight," she added in another Tweet.
-- Stephanie Swaim