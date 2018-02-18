Lindsey Vonn Responds To Twitter Trolls After Failing To Medal In The Super-G

Former soccer star Julie Foudy took to Twitter on Saturday to show some support for Vonn.

"I just spent the last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become," she wrote.

Lindsey quote tweeted Julie's message and shared how she's feeling.

"It's ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me their loss I guess... Thank you for the support," she wrote.