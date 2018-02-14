Lindsey Vonn Tweets That She's Single And Looking For Love At The 2018 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is looking for a Valentine's Day date at the 2018 Winter Olympics!



The 33-year-old alpine skier, who is currently prepping for competition at Pyeongchang, put her single status out in the open on Valentine's Day and took to Twitter trolling for somebody to spend the romantic day with.

"So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot," she tweeted.