Lindsey Vonn Tweets That She's Single And Looking For Love At The 2018 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is looking for a Valentine's Day date at the 2018 Winter Olympics!
The 33-year-old alpine skier, who is currently prepping for competition at Pyeongchang, put her single status out in the open on Valentine's Day and took to Twitter trolling for somebody to spend the romantic day with.
"So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼♀️ #worthashot," she tweeted.
There's probably a slew of Olympians who would be happy to take her up on that offer. The stunning blonde is set to compete in the Super-G, Women's Downhill and Women's Combined ski races and this is her fifth Olympic Games. She previously won a gold and a bronze medal at the Vancouver Games.
By now her Twitter plea has probably created a line at her door in Olympics village. The knockout skier has been previously romantically linked to Tiger Woods and Kenan Smith.
Who do you think would make a great Olympic date for Lindsey!?