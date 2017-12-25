Lorde Cancels Concert In Israel Scheduled For Next Summer After Appeals By Pro-Palestinian Activists

Lorde on Sunday cancelled a performance in Israel scheduled for next summer after appeals by pro-Palestinian activists.

The New Zealand music star said in a statement that "the right decision at this time" was to cancel her June 2018 concert in Tel Aviv, which was announced earlier this month.

Her announcement followed calls by proponents of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to cancel her performance over Israel's human rights record. Lorde joins artists including Roger Waters, Lauryn Hill and Elvis Costello in boycotting Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians.



