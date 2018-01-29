Lorde Had A Secret Message Pinned To The Back Of Her Grammys Dress — See What It Said!

Lorde had a message for her fans at the 2018 Grammy Awards!
The New Zealand-bred singer showed her support for the Time's Up and Me Too movements on Sunday at the Grammys by pinning a message to the back of her gorgeous red Valentino gown.
The notecard, which was placed at the top of her back, had powerful words from "Untitled (Rejoice!)," one of American artist Jenny Holzer's Inflammatory Essays from the 1970s." Lorde told fans it was an excerpt from Holzer's, "The Apocalypse Will Blossom."
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lorde attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) (Getty Images)
It read, "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Opposition identifies and isolates the enemy. Conflict of interest must be seen for what it is. Do not support palliative gestures; they confuse the people and delay the inevitable confrontation. Delay is not tolerated for it jeopardizes the well-being of the majority. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."
It was definitely a very powerful statement! Lorde, who opted not to walk the red carpet, and skipped out on a Grammy performance, definitely made her presence and thoughts known with the note.
She later posted a close-up look of the poem pinned to her back on her Instagram. She captioned the pic, "My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer 🕊🌹"