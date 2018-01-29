Lorde Had A Secret Message Pinned To The Back Of Her Grammys Dress — See What It Said!

It read, "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Opposition identifies and isolates the enemy. Conflict of interest must be seen for what it is. Do not support palliative gestures; they confuse the people and delay the inevitable confrontation. Delay is not tolerated for it jeopardizes the well-being of the majority. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."

It was definitely a very powerful statement! Lorde, who opted not to walk the red carpet, and skipped out on a Grammy performance, definitely made her presence and thoughts known with the note.

She later posted a close-up look of the poem pinned to her back on her Instagram. She captioned the pic, "My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer 🕊🌹"