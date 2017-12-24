Luann De Lesseps Apologizes Sunday After Arrest In Florida, Saying Palm Beach Brought Up 'Long-Buried Emotions'

A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" apologized Sunday after she was arrested in Florida, saying her visit to exclusive Palm Beach brought up "long-buried emotions."

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

De Lesseps, who lives in Sag Harbor, New York, was released on her own recognizance, according to jail records. Her next court appearance is scheduled Jan. 25.