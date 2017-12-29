Luke Bryan Bought His Wife 2 Baby Kangaroos For Christmas

Luke Bryan's family is hopping with joy this holiday season.
The 41-year-old country star surprised his wife Caroline with two baby kangaroos for Christmas this year. In a video shared on his Instagram account, the "Drunk on You" singer joked about gifting his bride with "designer purses" before presenting her with the little marsupials in a carrying bag, much to her shock and delight.
The kangaroos, who were named Todd and Margo after characters from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," quickly made themselves at home in the Bryans' Nashville pad.
Caroline posted an Instagram photo of the animals lounging by the fireplace in diapers. "2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life," she captioned the shot. "Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd. They are adjusting perfectly [and] are beyond sweet and precious."
However, not everyone was happy about Luke's unusual Christmas gift. PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien released a statement on Friday and urged the musician to send the kangaroos to a sanctuary.
"Baby kangaroos belong in their mothers' pouches, not in gift bags," she wrote. "These joeys have complex needs, including specialized diets and room to roam—they are not toys and will only become more difficult to care for as they grow older. PETA is calling for an investigation into where these kangaroos came from and stands ready to help Luke Bryan right this wrong and move these vulnerable marsupials to a reputable sanctuary."
