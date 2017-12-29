Luke Bryan Bought His Wife 2 Baby Kangaroos For Christmas

The kangaroos, who were named Todd and Margo after characters from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," quickly made themselves at home in the Bryans' Nashville pad.

Caroline posted an Instagram photo of the animals lounging by the fireplace in diapers. "2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life," she captioned the shot. "Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd. They are adjusting perfectly [and] are beyond sweet and precious."