Make-A-Wish Helps 7 Teenagers Meet 'Star Wars' Stars At 'The Last Jedi' Premiere

"Daisy, I had cancer!" Tyler playfully shouted to the actress from too far away.

"I've had brain surgery!" added Chris Alegria, a gregarious 18-year-old from Pembroke Pines, Florida, whose head is scarred from having tumors removed. He wore his prom tuxedo to the premiere.

Both Tyler and Chris brought their moms along for the wish experience, which included a weekend in Hollywood and a trip to Universal Studios.

"My mom led me through this whole cancer fight," Chris said before the premiere. "Cancer sucks, to say the least, and I could always count on her... She would always comfort me. She's my best friend."

Tyler's mother, Karen Woodward, said she was just grateful to see her son so happy.

"He's been through a lot the last year-and-a-half, with the chemo and losing all his hair and missing school and all that, so this has really been a great event... just to be able to give him something that's exciting to look forward to and that he's going to remember forever," she said. "It's so much fun to watch the excitement in your child. I get a lot out of that."

The red carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium, where a giant Imperial Walker towered over guests, was crowded with stars. One by one — writer-director Rian Johnson, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, John Boyega and Adam Driver — came over to meet the Make-A-Wish group. And Ridley, too.

"Hi. You're Daisy Ridley," Tyler said, mostly to himself, when the actress approached. As she posed for a photo with Chris, Tyler fished a card from his mom's purse that had Ridley, or Rey's, face on it.

"Can you sign this?" he asked her.

"Sure," Ridley said. "How are you guys doing?"

"Great now," Tyler said.

It took him a second to snap a selfie because he was shaking, which he acknowledged aloud.

"Is it weird if I ask for a hug?" he said.

Ridley happily obliged. Then Chris wanted a hug, too. Olivia was content with a handshake and a selfie.

Tyler was breathless and shaking as the actress walked away.

"I just hugged Daisy Ridley," he said. "That was Daisy Ridley."

"We just hugged her. I can't believe it," Chris said.

"Daisy Ridley," Tyler said.

After watching "The Last Jedi" alongside the cast, the group went to the after-party, which was modeled after a casino-like city in the Star Wars galaxy. Guests could play table games to win souvenir Star Wars pins and pose for photos with characters from the new film. And the Make-A-Wish kids could celebrate being among the first fans in the world to see the anticipated eighth chapter in the core Star Wars saga.

"I'm going to see it like hundreds of times before I'm dead, but it's up there in terms of being not only the best Star Wars movie, but the best movie I've ever seen," Tyler said. "Obviously, my experience is better than most, seeing the world premiere and getting to meet all the actors first, but it was amazing."