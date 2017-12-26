Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Flaunt Hot Beach Bodies On Australian Vacay

Talk about a good lookin' family!

"Dancing with the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd put their dancing bods on display during their Christmas holiday to Perth, Australia.

The couple, who wed in July, clearly seemed to enjoy soaking up the sun in warm Australia with Peta's family, and their son, Shai.

Peta looked sensational in a white one-piece swimsuit while Maks showed off his rock-hard abs in a set of black swim trunks. Maks captured the scene on Cottesloe Beach with a fun Instagram video where he commented on how fabulous his wife looked.