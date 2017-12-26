Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Flaunt Hot Beach Bodies On Australian Vacay

Talk about a good lookin' family!
"Dancing with the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd put their dancing bods on display during their Christmas holiday to Perth, Australia.
The couple, who wed in July, clearly seemed to enjoy soaking up the sun in warm Australia with Peta's family, and their son, Shai.
Peta looked sensational in a white one-piece swimsuit while Maks showed off his rock-hard abs in a set of black swim trunks. Maks captured the scene on Cottesloe Beach with a fun Instagram video where he commented on how fabulous his wife looked.
"Merry Christmas from the Chmerkovskiy’s 🎄🎁🇦🇺 #ImNotWearingMyShortsEither," he wrote alongside the video.
Peta also shared fun holiday photos from their trip Down Under on her Instagram account. The dancing mama, 31, showed off pics with her family and parents, and a couple shots where she and Maks are sharing a sweet kiss.
She also shared some cheeky snaps from Shai's first beach day. The little guy definitely seems to be taking to the water!
And she captured their family's stroll down the beach.
The couple is clearly enjoying some downtime following Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars." Peta hinted in an interview with Access that she may take this upcoming season off in order to spend more time with her family.
