Maren Morris & Fiance Ryan Hurd Color Coordinate On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Cut. It. Out!

Country artist Maren Morris made a sexy splash on the 2018 Grammys red carpet on Sunday in a silver dress with sexy cut outs. The gorgeous gown featured a sparkling geometric pattern with cutouts along the shoulders and her ribcage and a dramatic open back. She wore her hair down in classic curls with a deep side-part. 

The "My Church" singer posed on the red carpet with her fiancé, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

The couple seemed like the perfect pair at the event with color coordinated looks.

Ryan donned a gray suit with black lapels, black shoes and a bowtie to match his leading lady. 

Maren announced she and Ryan got engaged last July when she shared a picture showing their legs wrapped up together, and an engagement ring proudly on display!

"Yes," she captioned the July pic.

"Yes." 💍

-- Jolie Lash

