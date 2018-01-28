Maren Morris & Fiance Ryan Hurd Color Coordinate On The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

Cut. It. Out!
Country artist Maren Morris made a sexy splash on the 2018 Grammys red carpet on Sunday in a silver dress with sexy cut outs. The gorgeous gown featured a sparkling geometric pattern with cutouts along the shoulders and her ribcage and a dramatic open back. She wore her hair down in classic curls with a deep side-part.
The "My Church" singer posed on the red carpet with her fiancé, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd.
The couple seemed like the perfect pair at the event with color coordinated looks.
Ryan donned a gray suit with black lapels, black shoes and a bowtie to match his leading lady.
Maren announced she and Ryan got engaged last July when she shared a picture showing their legs wrapped up together, and an engagement ring proudly on display!
"Yes," she captioned the July pic.
-- Jolie Lash