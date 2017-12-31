Maria Menounos To Wed Fiance On Live New Year's Eve Broadcast - With Steve Harvey As Officiant!

Maria Menounos unveiled a New Year’s surprise mere hours before the clock struck midnight: she’s getting married on live television!

The TV star announced she and longtime love Keven Undergaro will be tying the knot on FOX’s live New Year’s Eve celebration – a perfect way to ring in 2018.

Maria first broke the news on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro

(Getty Images)

"Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few! #coldestbridever," she wrote.

Maria and Keven – who are co-CEOs of AfterBuzzTV – have been dating for close to two decades, and the couple aren’t strangers to on-air acts of love.

On March 9, 2016, Keven proposed to Maria during a live interview on "The Howard Stern Show."

Maria also told her parents about the wedding news on-air.

"We're not getting married in the church, because we're getting married right here, tonight, in Times Square," she revealed her parents, beaming, during the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Maria’s parents were happy to hear the news. 

Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything! #nye #foxnewyearseve

A post shared by ❤️MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on

"We've been waiting for 18 years," her father said. But Maria quickly interjected with a small correction: "20 [years]!"

The TV host also shared with her mother that an unlikely source gave her some inspiration before the big day: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner.

"You know what, Mom? Kris Jenner told me at Christmas Eve the other night… She said, 'Tomorrow's never promised,' and she’s right. And I love you, and I want you to be there, and it’s gonna be amazing!"

Steve Harvey is set to perform the wedding ceremony live.

