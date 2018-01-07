Mariah Carey Accidentally Stole Meryl Streep's Seat At The 2018 Golden Globes

Whoops! We nearly replaced one legend with another at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!
Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep's seat at the star-packed Golden Globe award ceremony. The "Butterfly" songbird shared the funny story on her Twitter account.
"Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg 😮😮 Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…"
Mariah revealed in her next tweet that she nabbed her seat from none other than legend and "The Post" star Meryl.
"(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂💖💖💖"
While Meryl didn't tweet about the moment, she was likely gracious about it. That wasn't the only major fangirl moment Meryl had on Sunday. Earlier in the evening she met Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet, and according to Kelly they had a major gush session.
