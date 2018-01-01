Mariah Carey Found Her Hot Tea Following Her NYE Performance

The tea is served, and it's piping hot, darling!

Mariah Carey finally got that hot tea she wanted following her performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

The pop icon took the stage on Sunday night and performed "Vision of Love," but following the song, she complained that she wasn't given any hot tea onstage, seeing as the temperature in New York was very cold.

Mariah Carey performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Despite not having any warm beverages, she went on to sing "Hero" like a true champ!

And late Sunday night she revealed to her lambs that she did get her drink in a coy tweet.

"Found my tea," she wrote above a photo of her sipping out of a white cup.

The "Touch My Body" singer also shared a video on Instagram of her twins ringing in 2018 with her at Times Square.

"Roc & Roe's first Rockin' Eve in Times Square!! #NYC #HomeTown #ILoveYou," she captioned the video.

Roc & Roe's first Rockin' Eve in Times Square!!! #NYC #HomeTown #ILoveYou @rockineve @dcp @abcnetwork @ryanseacrest @rocnation ????????????

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

-- Stephanie Swaim

