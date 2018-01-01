Mariah Carey Returns To The Stage For 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Mariah Carey has made it through her set on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" this year after bungling it last year.

Carey had technical difficulties during a live performance of her hit song "Emotions" on the ABC show in Times Square last year. She stopped singing, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

This year, she made it through cleanly despite frigid temperatures — and despite asking for hot tea that wasn't there. She joked it was a "disaster." Carey performed her hits 1990s "Vision of Love" and "Hero."

Mariah Carey performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City

It was the second-coldest Times Square New Year's Eve on record. The temperature was only 10 degrees (minus 12 degrees Celsius) close to midnight. The coldest ball drop celebration was in 1917, when it was only 1 degree (minus 17 degrees Celsius).

